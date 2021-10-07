FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) Trading Down 0.4%

FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) traded down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.74. 17,013 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 46,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70.

FAST Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile (NYSE:FZT)

FAST Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

