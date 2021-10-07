Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

FRT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.21.

FRT opened at $121.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.44 and its 200 day moving average is $115.33. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.31, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,600,000 after purchasing an additional 22,313 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $15,788,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 49,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,977,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 22.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,200,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

