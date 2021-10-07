Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys 147 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 674 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 38.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS opened at $124.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.39. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.56 and a 12 month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TMUS. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.92.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

