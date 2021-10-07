Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Decreases Position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 93.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,826 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOTZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 80.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,504,000 after acquiring an additional 357,196 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 89.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 180,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 84,991 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 169,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 160,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOTZ opened at $35.22 on Thursday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $39.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.99.

