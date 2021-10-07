Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $76,000 Holdings in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its stake in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco bought a new stake in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 20,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period.

ROBO stock opened at $62.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.08. Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28.

