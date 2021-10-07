Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Invests $113,000 in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,911 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 24,866 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,645,000 after acquiring an additional 368,456 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FFIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $23.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day moving average is $22.34. Flushing Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $725.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.04). Flushing Financial had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $57.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 49.41%.

In other news, CEO John R. Buran acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $66,345 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

