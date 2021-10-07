Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases 2,068 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,670,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,063,478,000 after purchasing an additional 374,818 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,451,000 after buying an additional 2,781,524 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,259,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,838,000 after buying an additional 77,805 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP raised its position in CF Industries by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 3,569,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,983,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CF Industries by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,454,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,769,000 after buying an additional 301,807 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $3,355,194.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries stock opened at $59.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.47. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $62.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.12.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

