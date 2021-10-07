Financial Advisors LLC Buys 8,536 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 48.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 0.9% of Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 49,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 18,506 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 93,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter.

ESGU traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.13. 11,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,796. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $73.57 and a 1-year high of $104.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

