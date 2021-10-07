Financial Contrast: BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) & Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT)

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) and Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and Ceragon Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrewBilt Brewing $480,000.00 2.12 N/A N/A N/A Ceragon Networks $262.88 million 1.04 -$17.09 million ($0.16) -20.56

BrewBilt Brewing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ceragon Networks.

Profitability

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and Ceragon Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -886.41% Ceragon Networks -2.71% -2.69% -1.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.5% of Ceragon Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of Ceragon Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 4.34, indicating that its stock price is 334% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ceragon Networks has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BrewBilt Brewing and Ceragon Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A Ceragon Networks 0 0 3 0 3.00

Ceragon Networks has a consensus price target of $5.38, suggesting a potential upside of 63.37%. Given Ceragon Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ceragon Networks is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Summary

Ceragon Networks beats BrewBilt Brewing on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Co. engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry. The company was founded on November 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

