FintruX Network 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4,027.00 (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last week, FintruX Network has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. One FintruX Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $4,027.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00049155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.68 or 0.00224508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00103314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00012188 BTC.

FintruX Network Coin Profile

FintruX Network (FTX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

FintruX Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

