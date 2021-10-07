Firo (FIRO) Market Capitalization Hits $92.20 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Firo has a total market capitalization of $92.20 million and approximately $4.89 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firo coin can currently be bought for about $7.44 or 0.00013776 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Firo has traded 40% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00016950 BTC.

Tracer DAO (TCR) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000791 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded 150.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002234 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Becaz (BCZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001507 BTC.

BabyCZ (BCZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Firo

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,384,680 coins. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

