First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Trading Down 3%

Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) traded down 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.63 and last traded at $20.65. 12,560 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 503,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $174.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Advantage Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

