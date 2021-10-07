First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Trading Down 3%

Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) traded down 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.63 and last traded at $20.65. 12,560 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 503,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.44.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.
First Advantage Company Profile (NYSE:FA)
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.
