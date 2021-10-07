First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Business Financial Services is the parent of the First Business family of companies, managing shareholder relations and providing access to capital for our operating entities. It provides its subsidiaries with cost-effective corporate services including human resources, finance, information technology, and marketing. Its companies include First Business Bank, First Business Bank – Milwaukee, First Business Trust & Investments, First Business Leasing, LLC, and First Business Capital Corp. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.50.

FBIZ stock opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $250.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.07. First Business Financial Services has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $27.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $1,659,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 66.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 552,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 74,631 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 44.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

