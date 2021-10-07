First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Short Interest Update

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the August 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 120.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLIF opened at $34.19 on Thursday. First National Financial has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $43.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.24.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FNLIF. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$39.09 target price (down from C$55.00) on shares of First National Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.82.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

