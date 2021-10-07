First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,552 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 310,356 shares.The stock last traded at $240.29 and had previously closed at $237.13.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.48.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 68.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $283,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $56,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

