First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the August 31st total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
LDSF stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $20.18. 225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,738. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $20.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.25.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.
