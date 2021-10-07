Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the August 31st total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NYSE:DFP opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average is $29.64. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1617 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFP. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 70.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the second quarter worth $126,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the second quarter worth $234,000.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

