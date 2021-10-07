FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the August 31st total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of FPAY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 77,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,770. FlexShopper has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $62.86 million, a P/E ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.31.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $30.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FlexShopper will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FlexShopper from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other FlexShopper news, Director James Douglas Allen acquired 19,000 shares of FlexShopper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 31,504 shares of company stock valued at $74,490. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in FlexShopper by 26.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 146,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in FlexShopper by 127.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 57,237 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FlexShopper by 22.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 17,061 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.74% of the company’s stock.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires.

