Fmr LLC Acquires 213,151 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,856,710 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,151 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.14% of The TJX Companies worth $1,743,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $64.33 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $76.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

