Fmr LLC Has $1.40 Billion Stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,661,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,548 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.09% of argenx worth $1,403,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the second quarter worth $358,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in argenx in the 1st quarter valued at $750,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in argenx by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 410,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,472,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in argenx by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,836,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in argenx by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $293.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.96. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $244.98 and a 52 week high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. The business had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.46 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $362.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.36.

argenx Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.