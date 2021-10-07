Fmr LLC Has $2.34 Billion Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,542,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 663,137 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,337,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 16.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 92,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,259,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 56.6% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.4% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,815 shares of company stock worth $10,850,755 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ZTS opened at $195.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.69 and a 200-day moving average of $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $92.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $210.10.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Argus boosted their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.82.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

