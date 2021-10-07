Fmr LLC Sells 2,286,858 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,775,610 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,286,858 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,816,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $83.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $109.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.47 and a 200-day moving average of $82.39. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.