Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Stake Reduced by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,612 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Foot Locker by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Foot Locker by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in Foot Locker by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $4,071,187.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $229,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $46.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.60. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.86 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.47%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wedbush started coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.73.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

