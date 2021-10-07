Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Now Covered by Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price objective on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an underperform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.73.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $46.04 on Monday. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $35.86 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 28.47%.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $229,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $4,071,187.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 100,318 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 114.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,666 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Foot Locker by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 59,118 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 27,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

