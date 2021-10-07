Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Price Target Lowered to C$0.54 at Fundamental Research

Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) had its price objective decreased by Fundamental Research from C$0.97 to C$0.54 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of FT stock opened at C$0.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$40.26 million and a PE ratio of -12.22. Fortune Minerals has a 1 year low of C$0.06 and a 1 year high of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Get Fortune Minerals alerts:

Fortune Minerals Company Profile

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.