Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Price Target Lowered to C$0.54 at Fundamental Research

Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) had its price objective decreased by Fundamental Research from C$0.97 to C$0.54 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of FT stock opened at C$0.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$40.26 million and a PE ratio of -12.22. Fortune Minerals has a 1 year low of C$0.06 and a 1 year high of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.68.
Fortune Minerals Company Profile
Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.