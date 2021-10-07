Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fox Factory Holding Corp. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of suspension products used primarily on mountain bikes, side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles, off-road vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles. Fox Factory Holding Corp. is headquartered in California. “

Fox Factory stock opened at $144.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $172.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $328.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.54 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $141,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $47,819.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,417.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,711 shares of company stock worth $266,875 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Fox Factory by 165.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

