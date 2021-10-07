Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the August 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FMANF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.28. 25,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,432. Freeman Gold has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29.

About Freeman Gold

Freeman Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds an interest in the Lemhi Gold Project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 99 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 1,019 hectares of mineral rights and 249 hectares of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

