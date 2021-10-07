Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the August 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FMANF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.28. 25,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,432. Freeman Gold has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29.
About Freeman Gold
Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger
Receive News & Ratings for Freeman Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeman Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.