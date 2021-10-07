Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been assigned a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective by Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FRE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.40 ($61.65) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €48.38 ($56.92).

Shares of FRA FRE opened at €39.35 ($46.29) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($94.12). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of €42.89.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

