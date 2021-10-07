Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nord/LB set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €46.75 ($55.00).

FRA FPE opened at €29.74 ($34.99) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €33.97. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52 week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 52 week high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

