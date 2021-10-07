Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,376 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of TopBuild worth $19,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 436.4% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,564,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,452,000 after buying an additional 1,272,928 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth about $46,445,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 12.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,637,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,901,000 after buying an additional 176,876 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the second quarter worth approximately $26,057,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the first quarter worth approximately $20,162,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.67.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $208.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.38. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $146.50 and a one year high of $235.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.53.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

