Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $10.53 Million Stock Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,968 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kforce were worth $10,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 590,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,645,000 after acquiring an additional 184,269 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Kforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,480,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kforce by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,981,000 after acquiring an additional 98,950 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 331.4% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 115,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 88,420 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the second quarter worth approximately $5,492,000. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $964,710.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,308 shares of company stock worth $2,522,040. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $63.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.41. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.98 and a fifty-two week high of $64.43.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $403.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.31 million. On average, analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Kforce Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

