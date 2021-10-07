Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $11.51 Million Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,447 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Guardant Health worth $11,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 214.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Guardant Health by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $564,005.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,989.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,488. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GH opened at $106.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a current ratio of 19.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.66 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.06 and a 200-day moving average of $127.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. The firm had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.63 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

