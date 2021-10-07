Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 41,105 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 41,105 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $14,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 5,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Natera by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $722,848.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 24,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $2,954,751.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,118.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,700 shares of company stock worth $26,861,635 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRA opened at $111.00 on Thursday. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.61 and a 12-month high of $129.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The firm had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.55.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

