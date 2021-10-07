Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulton Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. It provides retail and commercial banking and investment management and trust services in central and eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, northern Maryland and southern Delaware through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Fulton Bank, Lebanon Valley Farmers Bank, Swineford National Bank, Lafayette Ambassador Bank, FNB Bank, N.A., Great Valley Bank, Hagerstown Trust Company, Delaware National Bank, The Bank of Gloucester County, The Woodstown National Bank & Trust Company, and The Peoples Bank of Elkton. “

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Separately, Raymond James restated a hold rating and set a $15.17 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $16.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average of $16.29. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Fulton Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Fulton Financial by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 119,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 44,591 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fulton Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,280,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,809,000 after purchasing an additional 147,383 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Fulton Financial by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Fulton Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,361,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,309,000 after purchasing an additional 65,864 shares in the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulton Financial (FULT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.