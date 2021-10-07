Fund L.P. 10X Sells 10,000 Shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $36,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund L.P. 10X also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $39,100.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $32,500.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $35,400.00.

Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $212.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 419.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 13.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

