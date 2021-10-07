Fundamental Research Increases Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Price Target to C$0.31

Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) had its target price lifted by Fundamental Research from C$0.27 to C$0.31 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE LMR opened at C$0.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.42 million and a PE ratio of -7.92. The company has a current ratio of 96.93, a quick ratio of 94.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lomiko Metals has a one year low of C$0.04 and a one year high of C$0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

