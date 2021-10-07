Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Position Increased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Futu were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 266.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FUTU opened at $83.39 on Thursday. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $29.30 and a one year high of $204.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.86 and its 200-day moving average is $126.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 44.47%. Research analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FUTU shares. TheStreet downgraded Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. BOCOM International raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.38.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

