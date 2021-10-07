FY2021 EPS Estimates for Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Lowered by Analyst

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Swiss Re in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swiss Re’s FY2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

SSREY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Swiss Re from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Commerzbank lowered Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 87 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

SSREY opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.36. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $25.61.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

