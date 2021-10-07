FY2022 EPS Estimates for Diageo plc Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:DEO)

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diageo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.10 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diageo’s FY2023 earnings at $7.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

DEO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

DEO stock opened at $192.86 on Tuesday. Diageo has a twelve month low of $129.16 and a twelve month high of $202.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $123.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.56.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $2.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 75.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEO. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

