Games Workshop Group (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Trading Down 3.3%

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $133.65 and last traded at $133.65. 252 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.93 and its 200-day moving average is $154.04.

About Games Workshop Group (OTCMKTS:GMWKF)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

