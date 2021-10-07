Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the August 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 580,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:IT traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $305.30. 667,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,203. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. Gartner has a 12 month low of $115.86 and a 12 month high of $327.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $304.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.81.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gartner will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 2,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.71, for a total value of $609,162.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,909.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total value of $1,311,675.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,634,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,222 shares of company stock worth $6,176,175. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IT. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Gartner by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.00.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

