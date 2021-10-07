Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) Trading 1% Higher

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO) shares traded up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.08. 155,671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 668,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Gaucho Group in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Gaucho Group in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaucho Group in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaucho Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Gaucho Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 2.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development and operation of real estate projects. It operates through the Real Estate Development, Fashion and E-Commerce, and Corporate. The Real Estate Development segment includes hospitality and winery operations. The Fashion and E-Commerce segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of high-end fashion and accessories sold through an e-commerce platform.

