Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) Trading 1% Higher

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2021

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO) shares traded up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.08. 155,671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 668,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Gaucho Group in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Gaucho Group in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaucho Group in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaucho Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Gaucho Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 2.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO)

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development and operation of real estate projects. It operates through the Real Estate Development, Fashion and E-Commerce, and Corporate. The Real Estate Development segment includes hospitality and winery operations. The Fashion and E-Commerce segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of high-end fashion and accessories sold through an e-commerce platform.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaucho Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaucho Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.