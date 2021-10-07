General Motors (NYSE:GM) & Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Critical Analysis

General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

General Motors has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares General Motors and Fisker’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Motors $122.49 billion 0.64 $6.43 billion $4.90 11.01 Fisker N/A N/A -$130.00 million ($0.40) -34.73

General Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than General Motors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.9% of General Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of General Motors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.6% of Fisker shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares General Motors and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Motors 9.13% 25.11% 5.52% Fisker N/A -12.92% -10.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for General Motors and Fisker, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Motors 1 1 18 0 2.85 Fisker 1 3 8 0 2.58

General Motors currently has a consensus price target of $69.40, suggesting a potential upside of 28.69%. Fisker has a consensus price target of $23.92, suggesting a potential upside of 72.19%. Given Fisker’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fisker is more favorable than General Motors.

Summary

General Motors beats Fisker on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General Motors

General Motors Co. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc. The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial. The company sells vehicles under the Chevrolet, Cadillac, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang, Wuling, Maven, and OnStar brands. General Motors was founded by William C. Durant on September 16, 1908 and is headquartered in Detroit, MI.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc. engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

