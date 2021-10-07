General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.32.

Several analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth $205,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,629,156 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,611,000 after buying an additional 34,456 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 14.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 163,714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after buying an additional 20,592 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 14.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,562 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $53.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.81 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.94.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

