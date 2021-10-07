General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Raised to $64.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.67% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.32.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $53.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.94. The firm has a market cap of $78.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.81 and a 1-year high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 91,987 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 19,535 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 71.9% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 505,819 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 211,533 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of General Motors by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,312 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in General Motors by 51.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,249 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of General Motors by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 8,614 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

