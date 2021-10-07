Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Short Interest Update

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the August 31st total of 4,510,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of GENI stock opened at $16.74 on Thursday. Genius Sports has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.79.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.75 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GENI shares. B. Riley started coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.