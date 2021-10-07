Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.57 Billion Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,017,712 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,277 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,567,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.62.

QCOM traded up $1.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.78. 54,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,753,936. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.65 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.86.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.