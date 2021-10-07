Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 499,029 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,353,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,393,375,000 after purchasing an additional 299,606 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in salesforce.com by 5.1% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 8,781 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in salesforce.com by 9.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 229,453 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $56,050,000 after acquiring an additional 18,997 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 10.4% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,702 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $291,097,000 after acquiring an additional 111,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,930,000. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $275.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,421,229. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.48 and a 200-day moving average of $241.43. The stock has a market cap of $269.61 billion, a PE ratio of 110.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $286.36.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total transaction of $1,171,793.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 776,478 shares of company stock worth $198,468,755 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

