Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,166,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,303 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,949,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $252.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.30.

BA traded up $2.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $227.45. 86,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,950,444. The stock has a market cap of $133.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.39 and a 200 day moving average of $233.14. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

