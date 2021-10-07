German American Bancorp Inc. Increases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,774 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,080 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 1.5% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,388,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,790,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $370,878,000 after purchasing an additional 972,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,653,972,000 after purchasing an additional 910,648 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.69.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $7,310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,230,087 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $151.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.80 and a 52 week high of $174.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.